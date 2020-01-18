Tierion Hits Market Capitalization of $19.66 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. Tierion has a total market cap of $19.66 million and $345,402.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

