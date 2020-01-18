TigerCash Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $139,520.00 and approximately $13.52 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.02694044 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

