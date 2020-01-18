Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 31,800 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 187.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7,185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

VET opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.13%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.