Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,022,263.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NBIX opened at $104.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.