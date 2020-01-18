Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 23.4% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.