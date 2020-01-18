Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Univar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

