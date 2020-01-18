Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $741,000 Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 311.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2,848.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Immunomedics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Immunomedics stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.19. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.