Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 281.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of DFS opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.