Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,970 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $219.46. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.34.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.