Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,359. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

