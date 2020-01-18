TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 435,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,855. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $723.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 96.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

