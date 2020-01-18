Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.12.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.95. 1,864,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,241. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $293.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,006,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,949 shares of company stock valued at $58,297,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 76.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

