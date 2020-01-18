Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 674.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

