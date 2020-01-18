Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $555,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,054.69 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,008.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,960.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,123.46.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

