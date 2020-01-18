Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

