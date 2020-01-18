Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $339.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $339.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.71 and its 200 day moving average is $298.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

