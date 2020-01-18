Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PSX stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

