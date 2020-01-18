Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.