Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 1,122,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $3,229,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,510,646 shares of company stock valued at $30,920,620. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

