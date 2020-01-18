Trinity Network Credit Achieves Market Capitalization of $582,807.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bibox. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $582,807.00 and approximately $950.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

