Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 1,769,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. Tronox has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

