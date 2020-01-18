TrumpCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,511.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $105,280.00 and $2,511.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023380 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009639 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.02712194 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

