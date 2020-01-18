TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUIFF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TUIFF remained flat at $$11.95 on Monday. TUI has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

