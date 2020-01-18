TUI (LON:TUI) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUI. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

TUI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 891.60 ($11.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,851,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 964.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 915.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

