TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $671,451.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,539,187,763 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

