Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.0771

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $6,245.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

