UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 65,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in UGI by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in UGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,276,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 1,248,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

