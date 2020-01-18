Ulord Achieves Market Cap of $816,821.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, Ulord has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $816,821.00 and approximately $111,926.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,601,221 coins and its circulating supply is 69,103,576 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

