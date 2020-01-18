Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

