Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.0417 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $36,368.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,899.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.82 or 0.03863248 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004329 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00620056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

