Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 736,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,924. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

