UNI COIN (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,051.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

