Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,373,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,122 shares of company stock worth $3,196,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Uniqure by 650.2% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 196.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,135. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

