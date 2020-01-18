UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.47. 4,363,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average is $255.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

