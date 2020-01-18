UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.14 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $249,619.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.02825315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00198271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00130730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Allcoin, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

