Unobtanium Market Cap Achieves $11.19 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $55.49 or 0.00620531 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $503.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,573 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

