UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Get UrtheCast alerts:

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UrtheCast Corp will post -0.1768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.