USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) Trading Down 1.4%

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This is an increase from USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

