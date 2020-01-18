USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This is an increase from USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit