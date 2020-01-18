ValuEngine Lowers China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.