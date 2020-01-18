ValuEngine Lowers COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $58.64.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

