ValuEngine Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to “Hold”

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

