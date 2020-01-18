Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0691 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

