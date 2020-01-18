Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.