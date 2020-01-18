Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vedanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Vedanta stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 461,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,966,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 200,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 482,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vedanta by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

