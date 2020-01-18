Verasity Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $1.73 million and $119,364.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016591 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022218 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 430.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

