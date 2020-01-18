Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) versus Cannabis Sativa (NASDAQ:CBDS) Head to Head Contrast

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Verb Technology alerts:

This table compares Verb Technology and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -187.31% -169.15% -72.14% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Verb Technology and Cannabis Sativa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $30,000.00 1,129.20 -$12.13 million N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannabis Sativa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verb Technology and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.06%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Cannabis Sativa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. It also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com. In addition, the company operates iBudtender, an online portal that offers information and patient reviews on marijuana dispensaries, cannabis businesses, marijuana strains, edibles, concentrates, and products; and PrestoCorp, an online telemedicine platform providing access to knowledgeable physicians for a safe and confidential way to get a medical marijuana recommendation using secure video conferencing technology. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.