VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $954,354.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Bleutrade. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $954,354.00 and $2,429.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053595 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072800 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,955.90 or 1.00258404 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,399,584 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

