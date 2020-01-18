Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 111,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 429,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

