Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Omnicell by 22.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,382. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.