Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $305.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $305.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

